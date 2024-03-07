PT announces alliance with AIADMK; Sarathkumar’s AISMK goes with the BJP

March 07, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) president K. Krishnasamy, a former ally of the BJP, on Tuesday finalised his party’s alliance with the AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Krishnasamy was prominent among those who were instrumental in making a strong case for changing the name of Pallars and six other sub-sects to ‘Devendra Kula Velalar’, and seeking de-listing of the community from the Scheduled Caste list. The Union government, introducing a Constitutional amendment to group seven SC communities, called them Devendra Kula Velalar in 2021.

However, he quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance before the State Assembly election in 2021, and contested alone. When the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP in September last year, Dr. Krishnasamy hoped that the alliance could be revived.

However, the AIADMK has remained firm in its decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the alliance, Mr. Krishnasamy said that the AIADMK was the only party with a uniform vote bank across all Assembly constituencies in the State. “When PT joins the AIADMK, it is a winning arithmetic and would lead to victories in many constituencies. Also, the AIADMK-PT alliance is a natural one...,” he said.

Asked if he would be nominated as a candidate, as part of the alliance in the Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the number of seats and the constituency would be decided subsequently.

Meanwhile, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) founder, and actor, R. Sarathkumar has announced an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming election.

In a statement, Mr. Sarathkumar said that talks with BJP leaders L. Murugan, Aravind Menon, and H. Raja were fruitful.

Mr. Sarathkumar had fought the Assembly election in the State in 2021 in an alliance with actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s MNM.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.