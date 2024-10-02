The Joint Director of Health Services, two psychiatrists, two drug inspectors and a food safety officer were among the team of officials, who conducted the inquiry on the second day at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Sources said two psychiatrists from the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, spoke with hermitesses, who reside at the Center. The Joint Director of Health Services was included in the team of inquiry as a clinic is being run inside the campus. The drug inspectors and the food safety officer did their part in the inquiry, the source said.

Besides officers from the Coimbatore District Police, officials from the Social Welfare Department were involved in the inquiry held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The team of officials entered the campus around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and the inquiry concluded around 8 p.m.

All the officials involved in the inquiry will submit their findings to District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, which will be submitted by the Additional Public Prosecutor as a status report before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on October 4.

The inquiry was carried out on the instructions of the Bench, which wanted the police to submit a status report on the allegations raised by retired professor S. Kamaraj against the Isha Foundation, during the hearing of his habeas corpus petition on Monday. The petitioner claimed his two daughters reside at the Center.

The petitioner had also alleged that some kind of food and medicine was being administered to his daughters at the Center, which made them lose their cognitive faculties.

Sources said the inquiry did not affect the regular activities of the Isha Foundation, including the inflow of visitors to the Center.

