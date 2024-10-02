GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Psychiatrists, drug inspectors, food safety officer join inquiry team at Isha Yoga Center on second day

Published - October 02, 2024 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
Vehicles of officials entering Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, for the inquiry on Wednesday.

Vehicles of officials entering Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, for the inquiry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Joint Director of Health Services, two psychiatrists, two drug inspectors and a food safety officer were among the team of officials, who conducted the inquiry on the second day at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Sources said two psychiatrists from the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, spoke with hermitesses, who reside at the Center. The Joint Director of Health Services was included in the team of inquiry as a clinic is being run inside the campus. The drug inspectors and the food safety officer did their part in the inquiry, the source said.

Officials conduct inquiry at Isha Yoga Center based on High Court direction

Besides officers from the Coimbatore District Police, officials from the Social Welfare Department were involved in the inquiry held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The team of officials entered the campus around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and the inquiry concluded around 8 p.m.

When Jaggi Vasudev’s daughter is married, why is he encouraging other women to be hermitesses, ask Madras HC judges

All the officials involved in the inquiry will submit their findings to District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, which will be submitted by the Additional Public Prosecutor as a status report before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on October 4.

The inquiry was carried out on the instructions of the Bench, which wanted the police to submit a status report on the allegations raised by retired professor S. Kamaraj against the Isha Foundation, during the hearing of his habeas corpus petition on Monday. The petitioner claimed his two daughters reside at the Center.

Tamil Nadu police give clean chit to Isha Foundation in volunteers missing case

The petitioner had also alleged that some kind of food and medicine was being administered to his daughters at the Center, which made them lose their cognitive faculties.

Sources said the inquiry did not affect the regular activities of the Isha Foundation, including the inflow of visitors to the Center.

