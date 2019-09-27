‘PSG medical students’ records are genuine’

The two medical students of Coimbatore-based PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PSGIMSR), whose application details were forwarded by the institute after some doubts were raised, are genuine, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu said.

The students — a boy and a girl — were called for verification in Chennai on Thursday after the institute’s Dean, S. Ramalingam, wrote to the DME and the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, stating that the photographs of the students did not match with what they had provided to the National Testing Agency for hall tickets. Dr. Babu said the girl had told the selection committee during the inquiry that she had undergone a slimming programme and had provided a recent photo to the college. “The boy appears like a school student in one [photo] and a college student in the other,” he said. The boy claimed he had submitted an old photograph, he added. “They are supposed to give a photo taken recently. Students provide different photos in each of these occasions,” he said. Both students had cooperated during the inquiry. They provided all the documents, proof of identity and proof of residence too, he added.

University V-C Sudha Seshayyan said she had received a letter from the PSGIMSR about a possible mismatch in the photographs. “I have asked the Selection Committee about this,” she said.

College authorities said they will wait for a written response from the DME.