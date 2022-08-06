Tamil Nadu

PSBB Group celebrate 65 years

The Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan group of schools celebrated its 65th anniversary on Saturday on the K.K Nagar premises. The occasion was celebrated on the third death anniversary of their founder Mrs. Y.G. Parthasarathy.

Maadhu Balaji, theatre personality and chief guest, remembered Mrs. YGP for the support she provided to his career on the stage. “She was a brilliant conversationalist, dramatist and educationalist and lives through the school she founded,” he said.

Titled “Pala Mozhiyil Pazhamozhiga (proverbs in many languages)“, the show comprised depictions of common proverbs such as “Kindness begets kindness” and “Think before you act” with students from primary to senior school acting out scenes from daily life, myth and real events.

Sheela Rajendra, Dean and Director of PSBB Schools, spoke.

