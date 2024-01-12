ADVERTISEMENT

P.S. Raman appointed Tamil Nadu’s Advocate General

January 12, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had already held the office once between 2009 and 2011 during the previous DMK regime under the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi

The Hindu Bureau

P.S. Raman | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Senior Counsel P.S. Raman was appointed Advocate General of the State on Friday following the resignation of R. Shunmugasundaram on Wednesday. A Government Order issued by the Public (Law Officers) Department stated that the Governor had approved the appointment in terms of Article 165(1) of the Constitution. This would be the second term for Mr. Raman as A-G of Tamil Nadu. He had already held the office once between 2009 and 2011 during the previous DMK regime under the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

