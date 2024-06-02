P.S. Educational Society launches coaching centre for Civil Services Exam

The P.S. Educational Society has launched a coaching centre for aspirants who wish to ace the Civil Services Exam.

The Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Academy for Civil Services, a unit of the society, will admit 30 students in its first batch and it will aim to appear for the preliminary examination in 2025, said society president K.V.S. Gopalakrishnan, a former Indian Police Service officer.

As part of this effort, former Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman D.P. Agarwal addressed students and parents at the P.S. Senior Secondary School on R.K. Mutt Road on Sunday. Mr. Agarwal, who had been the UPSC’s Chairman from 2008 to 2014, gave the audience a glimpse of what civil services was about.

Annually, around 12 lakh candidates apply for just around 15,000 vacancies, which the government announces. “My experience in the 11 years in the commission is that UPSC only selects based on merit,” he said, adding: “You should know you are competing against 12 lakh (candidates) from across India. They come from various cultural, educational, and economic backgrounds.”

The selection committee does not differentiate based on the number of attempts or on the categories to which the candidates belong, he said. Mr. Agarwal urged the academy to provide students books that gave them the correct information. Candidates should also be taught the importance of comprehending number manipulation and English comprehension, he added.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said seven candidates had already enrolled in the programme. The candidates would be chosen based on their performance in an aptitude test. The aim is to admit around 25 to 30 candidates. The classes will be held at the school after school hours and on holidays.