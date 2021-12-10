Provocative post lands YouTuber in trouble

Madurai

10 December 2021 00:17 IST

The Madurai City Police on Thursday picked up YouTuber Maridhas over a social media post questioning whether Tamil Nadu was becoming another Kashmir.

He said there was a possibility of a big conspiracy in the State due to the freedom to mobilise people who could betray the country, and sought to curb the separatist forces. After posting the message in the morning, he deleted it subsequently, a police officer said.

Based on a complaint from the DMK IT Wing, the Madurai City Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Maridhas and arrested him under Sections 153A, 505 (1) (b) and 505 (b) of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups.

Earlier, when police officers went to his house to pick him up, BJP cadre got into an argument with them.