Provocative content on social media poses threat to law and order: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said provocative content posted on social media posed a threat to the maintenance of law and order in the State.

“Such content is detrimental to public peace and order. Attempts were made to disrupt the peace in Tamil Nadu, but we have nipped these nefarious attempts in the bud and taken stringent, effective action against the offenders. You are aware that rumour-mongers from other States were apprehended for spreading provocative content, and subjected to stringent legal action, including detention under the NSA [National Security Act],” he said at the Southern States DsGP Coordination Conference 2024.

Delivering the inaugural address, the Chief Minister said that in a case against a YouTuber, the Chief Justice of India had observed that Tamil Nadu was a haven of peace. He had questioned the offenders for spreading rumours to create unrest. “We have to work in coordination with one another to curb the spread of rumours on social media, and ensure the safety of our people. I request you to share your suggestions to effectively tackle them,” he added.

Serious efforts

The State government and the police have been working towards eradication of narcotic drugs with the utmost seriousness, Mr. Stalin said.

The efforts of the State police had successfully eradicated ganja cultivation in Tamil Nadu, he added.

He further pointed out that Tamil Nadu had adopted a two-pronged strategy to handle the drug menace.

Firstly, besides arresting the culprits, “we are carrying out confiscation of property, freezing of bank accounts, sealing of shops and levying of fines; and obtaining convictions through strict enforcement. Secondly, we are conducting awareness campaigns on the ill-effects of drugs. The eradication of drug sale near educational institutions has also yielded remarkable results...”

Regular review meetings with senior officials have ensured that Tamil Nadu was on the right path to eradicate drugs, the Chief Minister said.

Action on assets

The action taken on movable and immovable assets acquired through narcotic offences has effectively weakened the financial strength of offenders. However, the linkages and assets of the offenders are spread over several States. “This [tackling them] requires coordinated efforts, and we have gathered here to work in this direction,” he stressed.

“I seek your cooperation and assistance to the Tamil Nadu Police to arrest the accused, and continue the investigation in other States. I also request the Tamil Nadu Police to work in tandem with the police forces from the neighbouring States, especially in curtailing the transportation of banned tobacco products from neighbouring States to Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister added.

Complex challenge

Cybercrime is an emerging and complex challenge that thrives across multiple jurisdictions and exploits the loopholes in the legal system. Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in taking swift action against the complaints on cybercrimes, Mr. Stalin said.

It is alarming that in 2023 alone, the accused in about 1,390 cases were from other States. Many were arrested from outside Tamil Nadu. Hence, coordinated efforts were necessary, he added.

The problem of cyber slavery — wherein educated youth seeking jobs abroad are forced to commit online frauds — has become a serious issue.

Many of our youth suffer mental and physical torture at the hands of criminals in some southeast Asian countries. We shall strengthen coordination among us to combat such emerging threats, Mr. Stalin said.

“Whether it [the offence] is related to drugs or other crimes, or cyber offences, our collective effort is needed [to prevent the crimes]...,” he added.

