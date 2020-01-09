Provision available in law for dual citizenship: Veeramani

Amidst the debate over the demand for granting dual citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani said on Thursday that the appropriate provisions were available in law for granting such citizenshi.

Addressing mediapersons in Tiruppur, he cited Article 8 of the Constitution, which deals with the rights of citizenship “of certain persons of Indian origin residing outside India.” It is the duty of the State government to insist on dual citizenship, Mr. Veeramani said.

He accused the Central government of attempting to “brazenly implement the RSS agenda” through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens. He condemned the lack of arrests by the police following the mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Campaign against NEET, NEP

Members of the DK will start a State-wide campaign from January 20 against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and draft National Education Policy (NEP), Mr. Veeramani announced. The campaign will begin at Nagercoil and will end on January 30 at Tiruttani. The DK president also warned of large-scale protests following the 10-day campaign if the Central government does not scrap NEET and draft NEP.