Provident Fund grievance redressal webinar on March 10

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chennai North will be conducting ‘‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat” (PF Near You) through webinar on March 10 at 11.30 a.m for speedy redressal of grievances.

Subscribers, pensioners, employers having their PF account number maintained at the regional office, Chennai North can register through email at csd.rochennail@epfindia.gov.in quoting “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” in the subject line with details of their Name , PF Account Number or UAN or PPO Number and nature of grievance, a press release said.

The link for the webinar will be sent to the email id or mobile number provided by the members for participating in the webinar, the EPFO regional office said.