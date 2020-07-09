Provide waivers to omni bus operators, Vasan tells govt.

Omni buses parked at Koyambedu. File photo

CHENNAI

09 July 2020 19:23 IST

TMC leader wants road tax waived for six months

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has requested the State government to consider the representations made by omni bus operators in the State who have been affected by the lockdown during the pandemic.

In a statement, he said that omni bus operators had been asked to pay more than ₹1 lakh as quarterly road tax per bus for May, June and July.

“If they do not pay this within the prescribed time, they will have to pay a fine of 100%. This means they will have to pay ₹2.08 lakh through online mode. Also for omni buses operating in city and suburban areas, due to some reasons, the online payment facility at RTOs is not working, thereby pushing many of the bus operators facing a fine of 100%,” he said.

Mr. Vasan requested the government to immediately sort out these issues and also ask banks to waive the interest payable on the loans taken by the operators and waive the road tax for a period of six months. He also requested the government not to charge toll from omni bus opertators for six months.