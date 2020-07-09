Provide waivers to omni bus operators, Vasan tells govt.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has requested the State government to consider the representations made by omni bus operators in the State who have been affected by the lockdown during the pandemic.
In a statement, he said that omni bus operators had been asked to pay more than ₹1 lakh as quarterly road tax per bus for May, June and July.
“If they do not pay this within the prescribed time, they will have to pay a fine of 100%. This means they will have to pay ₹2.08 lakh through online mode. Also for omni buses operating in city and suburban areas, due to some reasons, the online payment facility at RTOs is not working, thereby pushing many of the bus operators facing a fine of 100%,” he said.
Mr. Vasan requested the government to immediately sort out these issues and also ask banks to waive the interest payable on the loans taken by the operators and waive the road tax for a period of six months. He also requested the government not to charge toll from omni bus opertators for six months.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath