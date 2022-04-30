Provide uninterrupted power supply: Palaniswami

He asks govt. to ensure sufficient coal stock

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the State Government to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer as people are affected due to intermittent power cuts.

Inaugurating a free tailoring training centre set up by the AIADMK at Konganapuram here, he told reporters that people were dismayed by frequent power disruptions and there was a power cut at his house too, in the morning.

Agriculture, industrial activity and powerlooms were severely affected by power cuts. It was the government’s responsibility to ensure uninterrupted power supply, which was provided during the AIADMK rule, he said, adding that coal shortage was the reason behind power cuts and the State government should ensure sufficient coal stock.

‘Reduce fuel prices’

The Opposition leader also demanded that State government reduce fuel prices. The Opposition did raise the issue in the Assembly and demanded the government to fulfill its poll promise of reducing petrol price by ₹5 and diesel by ₹4. Instead, the Chief Minister was asking the Centre to cut rates. However, the Centre did reduce fuel prices and many States reduced their tax rates on a par with this, he said.

The DMK government reduced only ₹3 for petrol. Diesel prices should be reduced as cost of transportation would increase and it would affect price of essential goods, he said.