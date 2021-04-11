Tamil Nadu

Provide rice to mosques, IUML appeals to govt.

The Indian Union Muslim League on Saturday urged the Chief Secretary to supply raw rice to mosques to prepare Nombu Kanji during the Ramzan period.

In a statement, it pointed out that a government order had not been issued till now allotting rice as had been done last year. The IUML urged the government to issue a direction in this regard immediately.

It also requested that permission be granted to keep mosques open till 10 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. as had been stipulated under the new set of restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

