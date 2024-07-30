Provide police security for screening of Tamil movie Kavundampalayam: Madras High Court

Observing that fringe groups cannot be allowed to prevent screening of movies that had been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Madras High Court on Tuesday, directed the Tamil Nadu police to provide necessary protection for the screening of the K. Ranjith starrer Kavundampalayam.

Justice G. Jayachandran said, either the production firm or its representatives could submit details of the theatres in which the movie was to be released to the jurisdictional police and on receipt of such information, the latter must provide sufficient protection since some fringe groups had threatened to damage the screens.

The direction was issued after hearing senior counsel G. Karthikeyan for the filmmakers and Government Advocate (criminal side) K.M.D. Muhilan for the police. The court was informed that some groups were opposing the movie since it deals with anguish faced by parents due to youngsters’ infatuation.

‘Fringe elements should never be allowed to act as super censor board’

However, the judge said, that the CBFC should be the final authority to certify whether a movie was fit to be screened or not and that fringe elements should never be allowed to act as super censor board and prevent the release of movies that had been duly certified by the CBFC.

If fringe groups are allowed to take law into their hands, it would amount to violating the fundamental right to freedom of expression of the filmmakers and also their right to indulge in trade and commerce. The State has a duty to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens, he added.