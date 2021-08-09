‘Provide piped drinking water like in Odisha’

CHENNAI

T.N. must explore options: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday wondered when Tamil Nadu could dream of getting clean drinking water in pipes at homes similar to the scheme that the Odisha government has introduced in Puri.

He estimated that such a scheme would enable people here save ₹20,000 crore that they spend to purchase drinking water.

In a statement, he said that ISO 10500 standard drinking water is being supplied to all the homes through pipes in Puri.

The scheme is going to be implemented in another 17 cities.

“The water from Bhargavi river near Puri is being purified and supplied. Considering the paucity of drinking water in Chennai and other cities, this scheme can be implemented in Tamil Nadu as well,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that 40 litres of drinking water could be given free of charge and those who consume above the limit could be charged.