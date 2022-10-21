Provide permanent jobs to certificate verified guest lecturers: Thirumavalavan

ADVERTISEMENT

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Friday demanded that the State Government must provide permanent jobs to guest lecturers working in government colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Thirumavalavan made the demand based on an appeal made by Tamil Nadu Government College Guest Lecturers Welfare Association who said that guest lecturers take home ten times less salary than permanent lecturers despite the fact that they have played a crucial role in development of students studying in government colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“We urged political parties to consider our demand to make our jobs permanent. Accordingly, DMK’s manifestos from 2006-2021 promised to satisfy our demand. Though the governments kept changing, we kept making our demand,” said B. Senthilkumar, president of the guest lecturers association in his letter to Mr. Thirumavalavan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the letter, Mr. Thirumavalavan said there are over 5000 guest lecturers working in Government colleges.

“Guest lecturers whose certificates have been verified are waiting to be made permanent. Those guest lecturers should be given preference and they should be made permanent,” he said.

The State Government has planned to organise eligibility test to recruit regular assistant professors and has recently said that guest lecturers will be given 15 marks a concession of 15 marks (out of 30) allocated for personal interview.