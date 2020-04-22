Provide handwash facility, shopkeepers told

Shops selling essential commodities and medicine that have been allowed to function in Thanjavur town have been directed to provide handwash facility at their premises without fail from Thursday.

Issuing the direction through a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao has said that a fine of ₹5,000 would be imposed on the shopkeepers who failed to comply with the direction. If the situation remains the same on the subsequent days, the establishments would be sealed and suitable legal action would be initiated against the owners through the police. Assistant Engineers in the Town Planning section of the corporation would be visiting the shops and inspecting the handwash facility provided to the customers.