Provide free rations for 6 more months, urges DYFI

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday urged the State government to provide free ration to people across Tamil Nadu for six more months in view of the lockdown.
During a State-wide protest, DYFI State secretary S. Bala said the country had been under lockdown for five months, leaving hundreds jobless. The autorickshaw and taxi drivers were yet to get back into business, he said. “Many others who would travel outside their district for work cannot do so now. How do we expect them to purchase essential commodities,” he asked.
Mr. Bala said that since the lockdown was likely to continue for a while, free rations had to be provided for a longer period. That was the only way to sustain people from low socio-economic background.
The people across districts raised complaints of ration shops running out of commodities. “Our neighbouring Kerala provides 20 odd commodities free to each household. We can surely replicate the model here too,” he said.
The government must hire more persons to work at fair price shops as there were vacancies. Families of workers who had contracted COVID-19 and died while at work too must be provided compensation, he demanded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath