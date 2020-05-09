Provide financial assistance to priests, barbers, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday urged the State government to provide financial assistance to temple priests and caterers among others whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown.

In a statement, he said there are people who are dependent on weddings and other big occasions for their living like caterers and cooking assistants, nadhaswaram and thavil artistes and flower decorators who have lost their income due to the lockdown.Mr. Vasan said similarly barbers, sweepers and washermen (dhobis) are also affected by the lockdown.