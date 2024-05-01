ADVERTISEMENT

Provide drought relief of ₹1 lakh per acre to papaya and mango farmers: Anbumani

May 01, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu government must provide relief and assistance to farmers cultivating mango and papaya as they are affected by intense heat wave and drought prevailing in Tamil Nadu.

The three districts – Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts – should be declared as drought affected areas and the Tamil Nadu government should provide a relief of ₹1 lakh per acre to mango and papaya farmers, he said.

In a statement, he criticised the State government for not doing enough for the struggling farmers. “Krishnagiri is considered as a capital of mangoes where almost one lakh acres are cultivated. Mangoes are cultivated extensively in Dharmapuri and Salem districts as well. Around 30 varieties of mangoes are cultivated here,” he said. Papayas are also cultivated significantly in Dharmapuri, he added.

“Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts have not received any rain for more than six months. And the groundwater levels have also gone down by several hundred feet,” he said, adding that flowers have fallen from trees due to the severe heat since March.

Dr. Anbumani pointed out that while the yield of mango cultivators has reduced, the mango pulp factories in Salem and neighbouring districts are exploiting the farmers by not paying the right price. “The State government should fix the purchase price of ₹50 per kilogram of mangoes for the mango pulp mills,” he said.

