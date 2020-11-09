Provide data on government aided school students

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed a petitioner to submit data on the number of government-aided school students who secured medical admission in the State in the past three years. The petitioner had sought a direction to the State to extend 7.5 % horizontal reservation to the students of aided schools too.
Hearing a petition filed by V. Preethi, a medical aspirant from Tirunelveli, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that the 7.5% horizontal reservation was implemented in view of the plight of government school students who had cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for medical admissions. The numbers of such students getting admission to medical courses were in single digits, the court said.
In order to ascertain the case of the students of the aided schools, the court needed to look at data, the judges said, and sought data in this regard. The hearing was adjourned till November 20.
The petitioner said most of the students from aided schools were also from humble backgrounds.
