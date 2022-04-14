Provide compensation to farmers whose paddy was damaged by rain, Palaniswami tells govt. 

He urges govt. to speed up paddy procurement from farmers in DPCs

He urges govt. to speed up paddy procurement from farmers in DPCs

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday told the State government to take steps to estimate the loss suffered by farmers after their paddy taken to Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) was affected in the recent rain, and to grant them compensation at the earliest.

In a statement, he also urged the State government to speed up paddy procurement from the farmers in the DPCs. On Wednesday he had moved a special call attention motion in the Assembly on the issue. Food Minister R. Sakkarapani had assured all measures were being taken in this regard.

Citing media reports, Mr. Palaniswami said several tonnes of paddy procured from the DPCs in Mayiladuthurai and Madurai districts from farmers, was affected in the rain before they were taken to the godowns.