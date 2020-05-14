Provide assistance to barbers, marriage function workers: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to provide financial assistance to barbers and those who are dependent on occasions like marriage functions.

In a statement, he noted it had been 50 days since the lockdown was announced and some segments had been suffering without income.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that a lot of people like caterers and cooking assistants, nadhaswaram and thavil artistes and flower decorators, photographers among others are dependent on marriage functions and their livelihoods had been affected.

He added that no welfare board was formed for this category of unorganised workers and so they had not received any assistance from the government.

He said restrictions on marriage functions would not be lifted for sometime and the salons won’t be allowed to operate immediately.