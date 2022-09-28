Provide aid for pilgrimage to Dr. Ambedkar’s ‘Deeksha Bhoomi’ in Nagpur, VCK MP urges Tamil Nadu government

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
September 28, 2022 00:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, to provide State government aid to those travelling to ‘Deeksha Bhoomi’ in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with lakhs of his supporters on October 14, 1956.

In a letter, Mr. Ravikumar said that every year thousands of people from Tamil Nadu travel to Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur on October 14 as they consider it a pilgrimage. “Aid could be provided to economically weaker Ambedkarites who make the trip just as the State government provides economic aid for those who make similar pilgrimages,” said Mr. Ravikumar pointing out that economic aid is being provided to Muslims who make the Haj pilgrimage and those who travel to Jerusalem and Manasarovar and Mukthinath.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ravikumar said that the visit to Deekhsha Bhoomi should also be considered as a pilgrimage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app