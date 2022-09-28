Provide aid for pilgrimage to Dr. Ambedkar’s ‘Deeksha Bhoomi’ in Nagpur, VCK MP urges Tamil Nadu government

ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, to provide State government aid to those travelling to ‘Deeksha Bhoomi’ in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with lakhs of his supporters on October 14, 1956.

In a letter, Mr. Ravikumar said that every year thousands of people from Tamil Nadu travel to Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur on October 14 as they consider it a pilgrimage. “Aid could be provided to economically weaker Ambedkarites who make the trip just as the State government provides economic aid for those who make similar pilgrimages,” said Mr. Ravikumar pointing out that economic aid is being provided to Muslims who make the Haj pilgrimage and those who travel to Jerusalem and Manasarovar and Mukthinath.

Mr. Ravikumar said that the visit to Deekhsha Bhoomi should also be considered as a pilgrimage.