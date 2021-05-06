Provide ₹5,000 to each family, implement full lockdown, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement a full lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 and provide ₹5,000 to each family for the lockdown period.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Ramadoss said there was no other option but to implement a complete and strict lockdown in the State to control the spread of the virus. He also demanded that Tasmac liquor shops be closed to protect people from getting afflicted by the virus.

The Tamil Nadu government must act swiftly to save people’s lives as there is a shortage of oxygen in the State while cases are increasing. He said an inquiry must be held to find out if the four deaths at the Tirupathur Government Hospital were due to a shortage of oxygen.