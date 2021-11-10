Provide ₹5,000 as immediate flood relief: Annamalai

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must consider providing ₹5,000 as relief for families affected by the floods as livelihood of people has been affected, BJP State president K. Annamalai said.

He visited a number of localities affected by the rain and flood including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Kolathur constituency. He tweeted, “It’s shameful one has to go in a boat to our @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin own Kolathur constituency. He is the MLA here for 10 years+! Streets water logged, electricity not there in most of the houses & people losing their daily livelihoods! This has been an yearly occurrence!”.

Earlier in the day, he visited a kitchen organised by the party to cook food and distribute it to flood affected citizens and distributed relief material during his visit to the localities.

“It pains to see our dearest Chennaiites suffering. Roads are completely water logged, ruling party @arivalayam MLAs are not seen in the ground, water entering people’s homes thereby crippling their lives,” he said in another tweet.