Provide ₹25 lakh solatium to police personnel who lost life fighting pandemic, says Anbumani

PMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to provide a solatium of ₹25 lakh each to the families of police personnel, who lost their lives while in the line of duty, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter post, he noted that 54 police personnel had lost their lives so far in Tamil Nadu and noted that they play a major role in the fight against COVID-19 and their families should be compensated and police officials on duty should be provided with a special allowance.

Mr. Anbumani also noted that police personnel are at the forefront in ensuring the implementation of lockdown guidelines and are at risk of contracting COVID-19.