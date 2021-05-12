Tamil Nadu

Provide ₹1 crore solatium to families of doctors losing lives fighting COVID-19, TN BJP president says

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan reminded DMK president M.K. Stalin of the resolution passed by the Opposition parties led by him in April 2020 demanding a solatium of ₹1 crore each to the families of doctors who lost their lives in the line of duty fighting COVID-19.

“Now that Mr. Stalin is the Chief Minister, he should provide ₹1 crore each to the families of the victims and not the ₹25 lakh announced on Wednesday. The announcement makes it seem as if the government has increased the solatium to ₹25 lakh. This is disappointing and shocking,” he said.

Mr. Murugan recalled that in April 2020, 11 Opposition parties including the DMK had passed a resolution demanding that the AIADMK government provide a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of such doctors. In the same manner, the DMK had strongly opposed the reduction of compensation from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh to frontline workers who die on COVID-19 duty, he said.

Saying one thing when in Opposition and doing the opposite while in power was not good. Hence, he demanded that the DMK government provide ₹1 crore to the families of the deceased doctors and a government job to one of their family members.EOM

