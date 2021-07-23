‘Proud that India chose the right path of action after 1971 war’

CHENNAI

23 July 2021 04:21 IST

Good work of 1971 war has continued, says T.N. Governor

India chose the correct path of action after the big victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the creation of Bangladesh, which is now a flourishing nation and that he was proud of the path, said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“The victory did not come easy and we had to pay a heavy price, foremost amongst which are sacrifices made by our defence forces in attaining the national objective,” Mr. Purohit said participating in the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ ceremony organised by the Dakshin Bharat Area. Around 20 1971 war veterans were felicitated at the event.

Following the arrival of the ‘Swarnim Vijaya Varsh’ victory flame, the forces put up a show of flame drill, band concert, martial activity display and equestrian display.

The Governor said the victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war was a great milestone in India’s military achievements and its Golden Jubilee has provided an opportunity for people to thank and honour the brave-hearts who made the victory possible. “I also salute our Veer Naris whose spouses made the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

Mr. Purohit further said the good work of the 1971 war has continued and our defence forces endure to rise to the challenges of nation building, be it in war, internal crises, national calamities or assistance to our neighbouring countries. “I exhort all members of the defence forces to continue with their good work so that all of us sleep peacefully and safely,” he said.

Lieutenant General Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area and other dignitaries participated.