Protests will be inevitable if Vanniyar reservation is delayed: Ramadoss

September 17, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Chennai

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said protests will be inevitable if the State government continues to delay the implementation of 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars within Most Backward Class quota.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said he expected the State government to get recommendation from Tamil Nadu Backward Class department before the next State Assembly session and enact a legislation guaranteeing internal reservations for Vanniyars.

“In the 69% reservations being implemented in the State, the government must provide a break down of communities in each category, which are represented. It must also release similar data about communities that make up 31% reservations. PMK cannot wait for the internal reservations for Vanniyars for ever,” he said.

According to him, the party cadres were waiting to participate in the protests and he too was eager to lead the protests.

“Wherever I go, I am asked about the status of 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars. I don’t have the answer to the question. I cannot control the Vanniyar youth for too long and the government has to understand this,” he said, urging it to make its position clear on social justice day.

The PMK leader said\ he had written seven letters to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and spoken to him several times regarding the issue.

“Mr Stalin always reassured that law regarding Vanniyar reservations will be passed. But there are no signs of it. When the deadline for Tamil Nadu Backward Classes to give recommendations regarding Vanniyar reservations were extended, PMK strongly opposed it. We had said that six months were maximum time limit and that the collation of data could be done in a month. How can we continue to trust the government in this regard?” he asked.

Paying his respects Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy on his 145th birth anniversary at Thailapuram in Villupuram, Dr. Anbumani said the party would organise intense protests if the government delayed the implementation of 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars.

