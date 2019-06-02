Protests in 13 places against hydrocarbon project

Several hundred people staged protests against the hydrocarbon project in 13 locations across Tiruvarur district on Saturday, responding to a call issued by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI.

Agitations were held in Tiruvarur, Mannaragudi, Nannilam, Muthupettai and Tiruthuraipoondi.

The farmers raised slogans expressing their resolve to prevent hydrocarbon exploration activities at all costs.

Demo on June 4

District unit president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam P.S. Masilamani and CPI district secretary V. Sivapunniyam said the agriculturists in the district will never allow damage to farmland due to the project.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons in Thanjavur, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan said a demonstration against the hydrocarbon project will take place as planned on June 4 in front of the Head Post Office in Thanjavur, with or without police permission.