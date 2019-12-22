Protests continue in Chennai

The city on Saturday witnessed protests by students and youth organisations opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Activists from the Students Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Untouchablity Eradication Front reached Puratchithalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station and tried to go to the platforms to conduct rail roko.

They were blocked near Moore Market Complex by the police. A scuffle ensued as the police refused to allow them to move forward.

The activists squatted and shouted slogans against the Union and State governments for the law, which they claimed was discriminatory. Nearly 300 people courted arrest.

At Little Mount, activists of the All India Youth Federation, the All India Students Federation, the National Federation of Indian Women and other ogranisations took out a procession and tried lay siege to the Raj Bhavan. The procession was formally launched by R. Nallakannu, senior leader of the Communist Party of India.

Mr. Nallakannu said, “The Citizenship Amendment Act was brought by the Modi Government without consulting other political parties or public. The Act is contrary to the principles enshrined in the Constitution and secular fabric of the country. This should be withdrawn forthwith.”

The processionists attempted to break the police cordon but could not. They squatted on the road but were forcibly removed by the police.

Nearly 200 activists were taken into custody and detained in a hall.