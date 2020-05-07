Protests by villagers force closure of a few liquor shops in Tiruvannamalai, others see brisk business

Protests by villagers leading to closure of liquor shops in a few villages in Chengam taluk came as a disappointment to the management of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, while most of the Tasmac outlets witnessed brisk sales.

Tasmac outlets at Valayampattu, Andipatti, Thanda, Pudhupalayam and GN Palayam had to be closed without sales on Thursday. Hundreds of villagers gathered in front of these outlets and forced the staff to drop their plans to open the shops. More police contingents were posted in these villages to prevent any law and order problem.

There are 22 shops in Chengam taluk in Tiruvannamalai district, which were allowed to reopen for business from Thursday. The reopening of Tasmac outlets, after 43 days of lockdown, received an overwhelming response. Except the one shop near Chengam bus stand which recorded low sales, all other shops had roaring business and stocks were sold out by afternoon. In one of the shops in Panaolaipadi in Pudhupalayam block, people had queued up from early morning and the queue stretched to over three kilometres. All the stocks went dry by noon in that shop.