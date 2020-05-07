Tamil Nadu

Protests by villagers force closure of a few liquor shops in Tiruvannamalai, others see brisk business

Personal distancing went for a toss as people gathered in large numbers to purchase alcohol from TASMAC shops across Tamil Nadu.

Personal distancing went for a toss as people gathered in large numbers to purchase alcohol from TASMAC shops across Tamil Nadu.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Hundreds gathered in front of outlets in Valayampattu, Andipatti, Thanda, Pudhupalayam and G.N. Palayam, forcing staff to drop their plans of opening the shops.

Protests by villagers leading to closure of liquor shops in a few villages in Chengam taluk came as a disappointment to the management of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, while most of the Tasmac outlets witnessed brisk sales.

Tasmac outlets at Valayampattu, Andipatti, Thanda, Pudhupalayam and GN Palayam had to be closed without sales on Thursday. Hundreds of villagers gathered in front of these outlets and forced the staff to drop their plans to open the shops. More police contingents were posted in these villages to prevent any law and order problem.

There are 22 shops in Chengam taluk in Tiruvannamalai district, which were allowed to reopen for business from Thursday. The reopening of Tasmac outlets, after 43 days of lockdown, received an overwhelming response. Except the one shop near Chengam bus stand which recorded low sales, all other shops had roaring business and stocks were sold out by afternoon. In one of the shops in Panaolaipadi in Pudhupalayam block, people had queued up from early morning and the queue stretched to over three kilometres. All the stocks went dry by noon in that shop.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 11:06:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/protests-by-villagers-force-closure-of-a-few-liquor-shops-in-tiruvannamalai-others-see-brisk-business/article31529526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY