GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests at NIT Tiruchi after student accuses technician of sexually harassing her

The survivor complained that the technician entered her hostel room to install the WiFi system and sexually harassed her 

Updated - August 30, 2024 11:39 am IST

Published - August 30, 2024 11:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, stage a protest on the campus on the night of Thursday, August 29, 2024

Students at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, stage a protest on the campus on the night of Thursday, August 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Protests erupted at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, after a student alleged that a technician sexually harassed her inside the women’s hostel on the campus, located at Thuvakudi on the outskirts of Tiruchi, on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

Acting on a complaint from the survivor’s father, the Tiruverumbur All Women Police arrested the technician G. Kathiresan, 38, on Thursday. They registered a case against him under Sections 332(3) and 75(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act.  

The technician was hired by the institution on a contract basis to fix the WiFi system inside the hostel. The survivor, an engineering student, complained that he entered her hostel room to install the system and sexually harassed her.

The students staged a sit-in protest overnight expressing outrage over the incident as well as the response of the institution. They alleged that the technician was not accompanied by a female steward while entering the student’s hostel room.

“The warden and the steward should have been careful in allowing a male technician into a woman’s hostel room. Instead, they are blaming the student and shaming her for her dress sense. Even the Director (of the institute) wanted to talk to the victim (sic) but only in private,” alleged a student on the condition of anonymity.

The student further alleged that the warden had threatened to increase their curfew timings in retaliation to the students’ protest.

The protests that continued on the morning of Friday (August 30, 2024) prompted the intervention of the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varun Kumar. The institution’s Director G. Agila later held talks with the protesting students, who also demanded that no action be taken against them for participating in the agitation.

The hostel warden also spoke to the students, expressing regret over the incident, following which the agitation was withdrawn. The institute also promised it would look into safety-related measures on the campus.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / education / Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.