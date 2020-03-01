Protests against citizenship law intensify across State

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act intensified across the State on Saturday as thousands took to the streets, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government pass a resolution against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

In Chennai, the protests at the Lala Gunda area of Washermenpet, dubbed Shaheenpet, continued for the 16th day. Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani and filmmakers Pa. Ranjith, Vetrimaaran and Ameer extended their support to the protesters.

Addressing the agitators, Mr. Veeramani criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, saying, “He is asking whether any Muslim has been affected. Should we wait till Muslims are affected?”

Apart from Washermenpet, protests were held by the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) in Triplicane and Thoraipakkam.

Hundreds of Muslims and non-Muslims took part in the protests. Holding placards, they shouted anti-CAA slogans. Some protesters gathered beneath the flyover at Doveton junction. Police personnel were deployed and traffic diverted to avoid inconvenience to the public.

In Coimbatore, the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) held a State-level meeting at Codissia Grounds, demanding that the Central government repeal CAA and not implement NPR and NRC.

Participants of the meeting, headed by MJK leader and MLA Thamimun Ansari, demanded that the Tamil Nadu government pass a resolution against CAA in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Bagh-like dharna at Athupalam in Coimbatore entered its 11th day on Saturday. Around 1,000 people took part in the dharna on Saturday.

In Tiruchi, over 500 anti-CAA protesters, who have been staging a sit-in at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Thennur, wore masks of Mahatma Gandhi, Periyar and Ambedkar, among other leaders, shouted slogans and tore papers with ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ printed on them. S. Nisha, one of the many women who have been staying at the protest site for the last 13 days, said their spirit had only grown stronger.

Meanwhile, TNTJ members organised protests at various locations across the central districts. Members of other Islamic organisations, women and children also took part in the protests that were held at 13 locations in Tiruchi district. “If the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government continue to ignore us, we will launch a jail bharo agitation across the State,” said K. Gulam Dasthakir, district president, TNTJ Tiruchi. In Thanjavur district, protests were held at 21 places.

Protests continued in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Theni. Women and children took part in large numbers in demonstrations, holding placards. “At Munichalai junction, around 1,500 women and children used cardboards to shield themselves from the heat as the police had prevented them from erecting a shamiana,” a protester said.

Vellore also saw protests by TNTJ. More than 300 men and women participated in a day-long protest near Mandi Street. Addressing protesters at Vaniyambadi, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah said that while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had passed a resolution in the Assembly to oppose “these draconian changes in the citizenship of minorities”, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was reluctant to do the same. “The people of Tamil Nadu want him to pass a resolution to show our opposition to CAA. But he is blindly supporting the BJP’s move,” he said.

Protests continued for the 11th day in Vaniyambadi on Saturday.