Protests a sign of trust deficit, say observers

: The continuing peaceful protests by those who have assembled at venues across Tamil Nadu demanding the conduct of jallikattu, despite the State promulgating an ordinance to facilitate the rural sport, are being seen by observers as a sign of “trust deficit” in the current political system.

V. Suresh, national general secretary of People’s Union of Civil Liberties, points to the lack of information over the contents of the ordinance as a possible reason for the continuing agitations. “The government should have made public the contents of the ordinance. Not doing so would only add fuel to the fire given the past when promises made were not kept,” he argues.

“The protests have shaken up the political class. Contrary to the general belief that the protests are without leadership and directionless, I would say there is a mature leadership which has remained in the background and the protests are moving from one issue to another,” he contends.

Retired IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam feels that the protests are continuing only due to the “deep distrust” the protesters and students have towards the Central and State governments. “The jallikattu ordinance can be challenged in the Supreme Court in no time. During 2011, the Central government in a notification included bulls in the list of animals which are not to be accepted as ‘performing animals’. Unless it is changed, this ordinance cannot be a permanent solution,” Mr. Devasahayam feels.

However, there are also voices that disagree. Former Vice Chancellor of Anna University M. Anandakrishnan says it is time for the students to get back to their colleges and universities. Even as he acknowledges a “trust deficit” between the government and the people, he says, “However, the general public, who can spare some time, should continue with their protests.”

According to Dravidian ideologue Suba Veerapandian, in the present scenario, celebrating the victory obtained and moving towards the next victory would only be appropriate. Otherwise, continuing protests till the final victory “would have practical difficulties. The ordinance could be the permanent solution,” he says.