Protesting teachers get support from PMK, MNM

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 22:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the State government should appoint those who have qualified in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) directly without competitive exams as demanded during the teachers’ protests in Chennai.

In a statement, he said more than 60,000 candidates had qualified in TET in the last nine years but all of them had not been appointed. “Their demand that a competitive exam should not be conducted was fair, and the State government should not dismiss it,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said mid-level and graduate teachers being made to appear in qualifying and competitive exams was akin to questioning the logic of the exams itself. “When the G.O. 149 was passed in 2018, the then Opposition leader and present Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opposed it. The present government must make G.O. 149 null and void and appoint mid-level and graduate teachers directly,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MNM also released a statement urging the State government to consider the fair demands of the teachers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app