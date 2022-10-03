Protesting teachers get support from PMK, MNM

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the State government should appoint those who have qualified in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) directly without competitive exams as demanded during the teachers’ protests in Chennai.

In a statement, he said more than 60,000 candidates had qualified in TET in the last nine years but all of them had not been appointed. “Their demand that a competitive exam should not be conducted was fair, and the State government should not dismiss it,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said mid-level and graduate teachers being made to appear in qualifying and competitive exams was akin to questioning the logic of the exams itself. “When the G.O. 149 was passed in 2018, the then Opposition leader and present Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opposed it. The present government must make G.O. 149 null and void and appoint mid-level and graduate teachers directly,” he said.

MNM also released a statement urging the State government to consider the fair demands of the teachers.