‘Protesters should stay off Panagal Maaligai’

Stating categorically that the area around Panagal Maaligai in Saidapet was prohibited for any protest or procession, the city police warned that those who attempt to do so will be arrested.
The police said a large number of cadre gathered whenever protests were organised and it affected traffic in the area.
Patients headed to a maternity hospital were delayed and the normal life of residents in Gothamedu, Anna Nagar, Thideer Nagar and West Saidapet was affected. Several complaints were also received from staff of government offices on noise pollution that was caused as the agitators used loudspeakers.
In view of these reasons, the police decided to ban agitations in the area.
