ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters manhandle woman DSP in Aruppukottai, pull her hair in skirmish

Updated - September 03, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 04:02 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The police have picked up few persons in this connection.

The Hindu Bureau

Aruppukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri, who was manhandled by some of the protesters in Aruppukottai on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed in Aruppukottai following a skirmish between the police and protesters during which some persons reportedly manhandled a women Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri, on Tuesday (September 3, 2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have picked up few persons in this connection. 

According to police, scores of agitators staged a road roko in front of Aruppukottai Government Hospital demanding to arrest the prime accused in the Monday’s murder of a driver, Kalikumar of Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After the police warned them, the agitators dispersed from the spot. However, the agitators then tried to proceed towards Pandalgudi junction for blocking the road. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DSP tried to prevent some of them from proceeding further. Even as she was blocking them, one of them pushed her back. 

This led to the police team, accompanying the DSP, to chase them. However, the police team was outnumbered by the protesters and a skirmish broke out. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A video footage of the incident showed that one of them violently pulled the woman officer by her hair. The police men then rescued the DSP. 

The protesters then again squatted on the road. 

Superintendent of Police, D. Kannan, rushed to Aruppukottai.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / police / Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US