GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protesters manhandle woman DSP in Aruppukottai, pull her hair in skirmish

The police have picked up few persons in this connection.

Updated - September 03, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 04:02 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Aruppukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri, who was manhandled by some of the protesters in Aruppukottai on September 3, 2024

Aruppukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri, who was manhandled by some of the protesters in Aruppukottai on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed in Aruppukottai following a skirmish between the police and protesters during which some persons reportedly manhandled a women Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri, on Tuesday (September 3, 2024)

The police have picked up few persons in this connection. 

According to police, scores of agitators staged a road roko in front of Aruppukottai Government Hospital demanding to arrest the prime accused in the Monday’s murder of a driver, Kalikumar of Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district. 

After the police warned them, the agitators dispersed from the spot. However, the agitators then tried to proceed towards Pandalgudi junction for blocking the road. 

The DSP tried to prevent some of them from proceeding further. Even as she was blocking them, one of them pushed her back. 

This led to the police team, accompanying the DSP, to chase them. However, the police team was outnumbered by the protesters and a skirmish broke out. 

A video footage of the incident showed that one of them violently pulled the woman officer by her hair. The police men then rescued the DSP. 

The protesters then again squatted on the road. 

Superintendent of Police, D. Kannan, rushed to Aruppukottai.  

Related Topics

crime / police / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.