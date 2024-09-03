Protesters manhandle woman DSP in Aruppukottai, pull her hair in skirmish

Tension prevailed in Aruppukottai following a skirmish between the police and protesters during which some persons reportedly manhandled a women Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri, on Tuesday (September 3, 2024)

The police have picked up few persons in this connection.

According to police, scores of agitators staged a road roko in front of Aruppukottai Government Hospital demanding to arrest the prime accused in the Monday’s murder of a driver, Kalikumar of Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district.

After the police warned them, the agitators dispersed from the spot. However, the agitators then tried to proceed towards Pandalgudi junction for blocking the road.

The DSP tried to prevent some of them from proceeding further. Even as she was blocking them, one of them pushed her back.

This led to the police team, accompanying the DSP, to chase them. However, the police team was outnumbered by the protesters and a skirmish broke out.

A video footage of the incident showed that one of them violently pulled the woman officer by her hair. The police men then rescued the DSP.

The protesters then again squatted on the road.

Superintendent of Police, D. Kannan, rushed to Aruppukottai.