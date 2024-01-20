ADVERTISEMENT

Protest staged over overflowing drain near Tirupattur

January 20, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The overflow of sewage from the drain has inundated the stretch, risking public health in the area, says a resident. The public sought a permanent solution by constructing a sullage collection pit in the area

The panchayat officials pumped out stagnated water from the drain in three tanker lorries | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents in Alangayam town in Tirupattur blocked the Alangayam-Vellore Main Road, which is maintained by the State Highways Department, on Saturday against a damage of the storm-water drain, resulting in diversion of wastewater to the highway.

The residents said that Alangayam town panchayat consists of 15 wards with more than 30,000 residents. The storm water drain, which is 2.5-feet deep and 2-feet-wide, was built more than three decades ago when the town was a village panchayat. Since then, residents in wards four, eight and nine use the drain to discharge household waste water into the nearby open plot. These three wards come under Teddur Nagar, which also includes a Dalit colony.

“For more than three months, overflow of sullage from the damaged drain has inundated the stretch, risking public health in the area. Repeated complaints to the town panchayat have not resolved the issue,” said N. Krishnan, a resident.

More than six months ago, the open plot owner objected to the discharge of sullage from the drain in the residential area. As a result, a portion of the drain, which is around 100-metres long, was heightened, especially in ward eight. It has resulted in the discharge of sullage from the drain to other two wards including the Alangayam - Vellore Main Road for the past few months. The two affected wards (ward 4 and 9) come under Dalit colony in the town. This has angered residents in these two wards.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, residents blocked the road, demanding to rebuild the damaged drain to prevent overflow of sullage into the roads. Based on an alert, Alangayam police, revenue and highways officials rushed to the spot and pacified the residents.

After an hour of agitation, residents dispersed based on assurance given by the police. As a stop-gap measure, the panchayat officials pumped out stagnated water from the drain in three tanker lorries. However, residents have sought a permanent solution by constructing a sullage collection pit in the area.

