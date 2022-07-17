Protest over Class XII girl student’s death near Chinna Salem turns violent

Protest over Class XII girl student’s death near Chinna Salem turns violent | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Students and local people set fire to the school’s buses and police bus after report that she died of hemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries

The protest over the death of a Class XII girl student of a private residential school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district turned violent on Sunday.

A large number of students owing allegiance to various student outfits and locals went on the rampage setting fire to the institution’s buses and a police bus that was parked near the premises. Over 20 police personnel, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian, were injured in the pelting of stones.

Subsequently, the police opened fire in the air twice to quell the protests.

Smoke emanating from the school premises after students set fire to buses at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 17, 2022 12:12 IST

The victim, hailing from Cuddalore district, was found dead in the hostel premises in the early hours of Wednesday. However, family members and relatives of the girl refused to accept her body after the post-mortem examination alleging foul play in her death. The post-mortem report of the girl pointed out that the victim appeared to have died of hemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries. “All injuries are ante-mortem and fresh in nature. However, the final opinion has been reserved pending a report of chemical analysis of viscera,” the report said. Family members and relatives and locals have been protesting over the last few days demanding a thorough probe into the incident. On Sunday, a large number of students and locals blocked traffic on the Chinna Salem-Kallakurichi Road and attempted to proceed towards the private residential school at Kaniyamoor. When the police personnel tried to stop them, the crowd broke the barricades and started pelting stones on them. Traffic came to a halt on the Chinna Salem-Kallakurichi Road after the protest against the death of a class XII girl student turned violent on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement The surging crowd stormed into the private school and went on the rampage targeting its buses and setting them on fire. The police personnel were easily outnumbered as the protesters pelted stones from all directions. The protestors also set fire to a police bus that was parked at the protest site seeking action against the school authorities. As the situation continued to remain tense, additional police reinforcements were rushed from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts to bring the situation under control.

