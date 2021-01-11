Tamil Nadu

Protest held to demand fee cut in three colleges

The Doctors Association for Social Equality conducted a four-hour dharna on Sunday demanding reduction of fee in three colleges, including two medical colleges and a dental college that the government has taken over.

The State government had taken over Annamalai University, the affiliating institution for Rajah Muthaiah Medical College and Rajah Muthaiah Dental College. It also took over the Institute of Road Transport-run medical college in Erode two years ago.

The seats in these colleges are filled through counselling by the Directorate of Medical Education but the tuition fee has not been brought on a par with that in government colleges.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of the Association, pointed out that in Rajah Muthiah Medical College students must pay ₹4 lakh, whereas in government colleges the fee is ₹13,610.

Similarly, in the Erode Government Medical College students must pay ₹3.85 lakh. Parents of students in Annamalai University have held several demonstrations without success.

The fee structure for PG medical students is much higher at ₹9.5 lakh, he added.

