Protest held to demand fee cut in three colleges

The Doctors Association for Social Equality conducted a four-hour dharna on Sunday demanding reduction of fee in three colleges, including two medical colleges and a dental college that the government has taken over.
The State government had taken over Annamalai University, the affiliating institution for Rajah Muthaiah Medical College and Rajah Muthaiah Dental College. It also took over the Institute of Road Transport-run medical college in Erode two years ago.
The seats in these colleges are filled through counselling by the Directorate of Medical Education but the tuition fee has not been brought on a par with that in government colleges.
G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of the Association, pointed out that in Rajah Muthiah Medical College students must pay ₹4 lakh, whereas in government colleges the fee is ₹13,610.
Similarly, in the Erode Government Medical College students must pay ₹3.85 lakh. Parents of students in Annamalai University have held several demonstrations without success.
The fee structure for PG medical students is much higher at ₹9.5 lakh, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath