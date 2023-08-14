Protest against NEET is for backward and oppressed students, says Alagiri

August 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday said Governor R.N. Ravi was a ‘stone-hearted’ person and he stands against larger society.

In a statement, he contended the recent deaths of NEET aspirant Jegadeshwaran and his father reiterates that success in NEET had become about spending enormous amounts of money. “The Tamil Nadu government should ensure that NEET coaching centres are banned. They have become killing centres,” he said. Mr. Alagiri said the protests against NEET would not die down. “It should be seen as the protest of backward and oppressed classes for social justice. I offer my sincere condolences Jegadeshwaran’s family,” he added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)