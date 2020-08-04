Tamil Nadu

Protest against National Educational Policy

PUDUCHERRY 04 August 2020 01:00 IST
Updated: 04 August 2020 01:00 IST

Representatives of several organisations on Monday held a protest against the NEP on Rangapillai Street. Led by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, volunteers of People’s Rights, Makkal Vazhvurimai Iyakkam, Meenavar Viduthalai Vagaigal and Tamizhar Desiya Munnani staged a demonstration demanding non implementation of the new policy. The protesters shouted slogans against the Centre for attempting to impose Sanskrit in the name of implementing NEP.

