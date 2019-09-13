Protest against hoardings menace

Precariously hanging banners and hoardings during any political event or family function of political party functionaries are a common sight on Chennai's roads. Despite court directions to ban them, as they endanger motorists and pedestrians, the Chennai Corporation and the police have turned a blind eye to the menace. On September 12, 2019, 22-year-old R. Subasri was run over by a lorry, when a hoarding, on the middle of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, reportedly erected by an AIADMK functionary, collapsed on her. If the laws of the land and court judgments had all been followed, Subasri would be alive now.

A candlelight vigil, led by activist Santhanam, was held at Chromepet on September 13, to highlight the menace.