Protest against DMK MPs’ remarks

Demonstrations were held on Monday in different parts of the State, criticising Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Members of Parliament for their reported “adverse remarks” on Scheduled Castes.

Besides the DMK MPs R.S. Bharathi and Dayanidhi Maran, the agitationists were critical of DMK chief M.K. Stalin on the issue.

Though members of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) took part in the State-wide agitations, there was no official announcement from the party headquarters during the day regarding the programme.

A senior office-bearer of the party, who took part in the agitation in the city, said it was not a “party programme” and his participation in the agitation was in response to a request made by local organisations, working for the welfare of SCs.

A party spokesperson, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the agitation was “informal”.

The idea behind his colleagues’ participation was to put the DMK on the defensive and drive a wedge between the Opposition party and its ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.