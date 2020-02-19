Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act continues in Vellore

VELLORE

19 February 2020 03:50 IST

Police action on protesters condemned

Scores of volunteers from several Muslim organisations in Vellore staged a demonstration near the Anna Kalai Arangam on Tuesday.

The protest was in continuance of their agitation over the attack by the Chennai City police on demonstrators in Washermenpet on Saturday.

They raised slogans against the ruling AIADMK in the State and the BJP government in the Centre for alienating minorities over this issue. They carried national flags and placards with slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. The protesters dispersed after 5.30 p.m., police said.

Addressing the gathering, Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand said the BJP government was keen on side-lining minorities. The minorities would be deprived of their identity despite being in possession of necessary documents, Mr. Anand said.